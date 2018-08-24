Think your class is long? A Texas professor is giving a 24-hour lecture

A classroom full of students from Primrose School of Bedford, which is just east of Fort Worth, surprised a 7-year-old non-verbal student on his birthday by singing "Happy Birthday" to him in sign language.
A video created by Marcus High school received internet backlash after a student posted it on Twitter. The video has been criticized for the school's choice to feature only girls and music lyrics stating "Live fast, die young bad girls do it well."
The Robinson Chirinos and Martin Perez Foundations donated 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies that were distributed at the Back to School Outreach event at Refuge Church in Fort Worth, TX, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.
Families pick out school supplies during the annual Back to School Fiesta in Fort Worth, TX, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. The event is hosted by Hispano Exito and gives backpacks and school supplies to families in need before the start of school.
Fort Worth Firefighter Charities and CookChildren's is providing 3,300 Bleeding Control Kits to FWISD schools. School nurses took part in a training program called "Stop the Bleed" in Fort Worth, TX, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.
Three students were disciplined by Midlothian schools after a video featuring a student's racist slur went viral. The Star-Telegram has edited the video for language and to protect the identity of the students.
A physics teacher in Dallas County is showing forgiveness to a student who assaulted him, pushing him in the face, in a viral cellphone shot video taken by a another student at Cedar Hill High School on Tuesday, May 8.
