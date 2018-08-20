A Texas high school dress code video draws criticism for using only girls

A video created by Marcus High school received internet backlash after a student posted it on Twitter. The video has been criticized for the school's choice to feature only girls and music lyrics stating "Live fast, die young bad girls do it well."
