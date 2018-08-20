A Texas high school dress code video draws criticism for using only girls
A video created by Marcus High school received internet backlash after a student posted it on Twitter. The video has been criticized for the school's choice to feature only girls and music lyrics stating "Live fast, die young bad girls do it well."
The Robinson Chirinos and Martin Perez Foundations donated 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies that were distributed at the Back to School Outreach event at Refuge Church in Fort Worth, TX, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.
Families pick out school supplies during the annual Back to School Fiesta in Fort Worth, TX, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. The event is hosted by Hispano Exito and gives backpacks and school supplies to families in need before the start of school.
Fort Worth Firefighter Charities and CookChildren's is providing 3,300 Bleeding Control Kits to FWISD schools. School nurses took part in a training program called "Stop the Bleed" in Fort Worth, TX, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.
Three students were disciplined by Midlothian schools after a video featuring a student's racist slur went viral. The Star-Telegram has edited the video for language and to protect the identity of the students.
A physics teacher in Dallas County is showing forgiveness to a student who assaulted him, pushing him in the face, in a viral cellphone shot video taken by a another student at Cedar Hill High School on Tuesday, May 8.
The Fort Worth Police Department has released a video of a person of interest in the attack on a 13-year-old girl at a school bus stop in west Fort Worth on the morning of April 19. If you recognize this man, call police at 817-392-4222.
Students at Eaton High in north Fort Worth demonstrated against gun violence on Tuesday. The peaceful demonstration and discussion on gun violence turned into a series of divisive skirmishes after several students displayed Confederate flags.
