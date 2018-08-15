Here’s how school grading works in Texas

Texas school districts received their first letter grades on Aug. 15. Here is how the grading system works.
By
The ABCs of charter schools

National

The ABCs of charter schools

Charter schools are one option in the growing "school choice" movement. Funded by taxpayer money, these schools are growing nationally, though some states have yet to pass related laws. Find out what sets them apart from traditional public and pri

Drive-line obstacle course at Texas school

Latest News

Drive-line obstacle course at Texas school

Parents made their way through a complicated drive line course at the new building for International Leadership of Texas-Keller Saginaw High School in Fort Worth on the first day of school on Thursday, August 17, 2017.

Connect

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service