Here’s how school grading works in Texas

Three students were disciplined by Midlothian schools after a video featuring a student's racist slur went viral. The Star-Telegram has edited the video for language and to protect the identity of the students.
A physics teacher in Dallas County is showing forgiveness to a student who assaulted him, pushing him in the face, in a viral cellphone shot video taken by a another student at Cedar Hill High School on Tuesday, May 8.
The Fort Worth Police Department has released a video of a person of interest in the attack on a 13-year-old girl at a school bus stop in west Fort Worth on the morning of April 19. If you recognize this man, call police at 817-392-4222.
Students at Eaton High in north Fort Worth demonstrated against gun violence on Tuesday. The peaceful demonstration and discussion on gun violence turned into a series of divisive skirmishes after several students displayed Confederate flags.
Students from Carroll Senior High School, Carroll High School, Dawson Middle and Carroll Middle recently participated in the protests to call attention to school safety. The student-led protest, which began about 10 a.m., lasted for 17 minutes to
Charter schools are one option in the growing "school choice" movement. Funded by taxpayer money, these schools are growing nationally, though some states have yet to pass related laws. Find out what sets them apart from traditional public and pri
Parents made their way through a complicated drive line course at the new building for International Leadership of Texas-Keller Saginaw High School in Fort Worth on the first day of school on Thursday, August 17, 2017.
In her speech this week, McKinney Boyd High School valedictorian Larissa Martinez revealed something she has hidden from most of her classmates for years: She is an undocumented immigrant. The reaction to her speech has been swift and strong, both