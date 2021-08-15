Texas Supreme Court sides with Gov. Abbott over mask mandates in Dallas, San Antonio

The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday temporarily blocked mask mandates in Dallas and Bexar counties, siding with Gov. Greg Abbott. AP

The Texas Supreme Court sided with Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday in a legal fight centered in Dallas and Bexar counties over the governor’s order prohibiting mask mandates across the state.

On July 29, Abbott’s executive order prohibited cities, counties, school districts and public health officials from requiring face masks to be worn indoors.

With COVID-19 cases rising and the school year about to begin, Dallas and Bexar counties filed and were granted temporary restraining orders against Abbott’s orders last week. Judge Clay Jenkins in Dallas and health officials in San Antonio issued mandates requiring masks to be worn in schools and buildings.

But the Texas Supreme Court — in a move that overturns the orders of lower courts — blocked the restraining orders Sunday. The move once again makes mask mandates off-limits for local leaders. Trial court hearings are scheduled for Monday in San Antonio and for Aug. 24 in Dallas on whether to issue temporary injunctions that would allow mask mandates.

“We won’t stop working with parents, doctors, schools, business + others to protect you and intend to win that hearing,” Jenkins tweeted Sunday evening.

Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a tweet the San Antonio and Dallas mask mandates are illegal under the governor’s order.

“Let this ruling serve as a reminder to all ISDs and Local officials that the Governor’s order stands,” he tweeted.

Despite Sunday’s ruling, the Dallas school district will continue will continue to require masks for all students and staff, The Dallas Morning News reported.

“Until there’s an official order of the court that applies to the Dallas Independent School District, we will continue to have the mask mandate,” Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said late Sunday.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said Wednesday afternoon he had no plans to enact mask requirements indoors or in public places. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker also said she would not require masks.

However, Fort Worth school district Superintendent Kent Scribner issued a mask mandate order for schools last week. A judge granted the petition of four FWISD parents and issued a temporary restraining order against Scribner’s mask requirements.

The school board called a special meeting for Tuesday to discuss mask requirements.

On Sunday, the Tarrant County health department reported 1,155 new COVID-19 cases and a community spread level of “high.”