Man wounded after he opened fire on Corinth officers during traffic stop, police say

A man was wounded late Tuesday by Corinth police officers after he opened fire on them after a traffic stop, Corinth police said.

A woman also was injured in the incident, but no officers were wounded.

The names of the injured people have not been released by authorities.

The shooting occurred after police responded to a call of a reckless driver in the area of the 2600 block of Nash Drive in Corinth.

When they arrived, officers were confronted by an armed and uncooperative man, police said.

At some point, officers attempted to use less lethal devices to subdue the man, but he shot at them, police said.

Police returned fire and wounded the man. Officers then provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The shooting is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.