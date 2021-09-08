Sex offender compliance check in Denton leads to three arrests, four warrants issued

The Denton Police Department began a sex offender compliance check operation last month that confirmed 142 sex offenders and led to three arrests and four issued warrants, according to a Denton police press release.

The operation began on Aug. 1 in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Service. Detectives and task force officers visited residences and confirmed sex offender registrations in Denton by the end of August.

As a result of the operation, three arrests were made and four arrest warrants were obtained for sex offenders who have failed to comply with registration requirements, according to the release.

Denton PD detectives will continue to work on contacting sex offenders and serving warrants for violations, according to the release.

Tips regarding sex offender registration violations can be directed to Detective Richard Ortiz at 940-349-7843.

