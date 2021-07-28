60-year-old Texas mother shot to death as she helped family move into new Garland home

A 60-year-old woman was shot to death Tuesday evening as she helped her family move into their recently purchased Garland residence, Garland police said.

Video surveillance showed a black four-door vehicle parked in an alley behind the home. A woman and a man exited the vehicle and entered the garage.

Minutes later, Garland police responded to report of a person with a gunshot wound at the home. When they arrived, Garland police found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

The victim was identified as Patricia Eifert of Jasper.

Garland police responded to the call just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Briar Way.

Eifert was the mother of a couple who had just purchased the home, police said. She was at the home helping them move in, but authorities believe Eifert was the only one in the home at the time of the shooting.

Authorities believe the suspects drove to the area of the 5100 to 5200 block of Barcelona Drive in Garland where they were involved in a hit-and-run accident, and the man involved the murder pointed a gun at another motorist.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect vehicle and the suspects. Anyone with information or video surveillance from the area between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m. Tuesday should call call 972-485-4840.

Tips may also be made anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 or online at garlandcrimestoppers.org. A reward of up-to $5,000 is offered for any information that leads to an arrest.