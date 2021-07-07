Texas DPS issues Amber Alert for 2-year-old boy abducted in San Antonio

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a 2-year-old boy abducted in San Antonio.

Kayeden M. Stutzman was last seen about 11 p.m. Tuesday near West Avenue and Blanco Road in San Antonio. He has blue eyes, blond hair and weighs about 25 pounds. Authorities did not have a clothing description for him.

Authorities believe he was abducted by Erik Stutzman, 28, who could be driving a gray 2019 Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate NTZ-6442. No other details were released on Erick Stutzman.

No other details have been released on the case.

If anyone has information on the case, call 911 or San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.