Texas woman kidnapped 4-year-old, talked about selling her 2 children, sheriff says

An East Texas woman was in custody Wednesday and accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old child who was later found safe in Longview, authorities said.

A witness told deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office that the East Texas woman also had said she would possibly complete the sale of her children for unknown reasons.

Authorities identified the suspect as Lindsey Mariah Kelley, 23, of Hallsville. She was arrested and located early Wednesday in Longview with the 4-year-old child and her two children.

A man who was with her at the Longview residence is under investigation for child endangerment, according to a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office news release on Wednesday.

“It’s a good feeling when any law enforcement agency can safely return a child in this type of situation,” said Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “B.J.” Fletcher in the news release.

The kidnapping occurred about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home near Hallsville. A caller stated a child had been taken and identified Kelley as the suspect.

As authorities were gathering information for an Amber Alert, deputies received a tip that Kelley had fled to Longview, but they were not given an address.

Authorities checked several addresses before finding Kelley and the children, who were safe and unharmed. But deputies noted that drugs, drug paraphernalia and needles were found within reach of all three children.

Longview police assisted in the investigation.