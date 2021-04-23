Woman arrested, accused of intoxicated driving after crash kills man in Tarrant County

A driver was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter after a head-on crash Thursday night that killed a man, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash about 9:20 p.m. on FM 730 at Reed Road, near Azle. The crash involved a Chevrolet pickup truck and a Toyota passenger car, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Brandi Kay Love, 33, was driving the truck northbound on FM 730 when she veered into oncoming traffic in an apparent attempt to pass another vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. The truck hit the Toyota head-on in the southbound lanes. Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles by emergency personnel.

The 68-year-old male driver of the Toyota was taken to Harris Hospital by air ambulance, where he later died. His name has not been released.

Love was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital. She was treated and then booked into the Tarrant County Jail.