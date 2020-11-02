Fort Worth man faces murder charge in fatal weekend shooting in Grand Prairie

An early Sunday shooting left one man dead and another in custody, Grand Prairie police said.

The victim has been identified as Jose Romero, 38, of Grand Prairie, according to authorities.

Grand Prairie police identified the suspect as 55-year-old William Smith, of Fort Worth.

Police responded to the shooting call about 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Jefferson Street in Grand Prairie.

Romero was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Smith was arrested near the scene of the shooting, Grand Prairie police said. He faces a murder charge in the case.

Grand Prairie police provided no details on a motive for the shooting.

It was one of two homicides early Sunday morning in Grand Prairie. In the other case, actor Eddie Hassell, who appeared in NBC’s science-fiction series “Surface,” was shot to death.

Police have not made an arrest or released a motive in the shooting of Hassell, which occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of West Bardin Road in Grand Prairie.

Hassell, 30, of Waco, was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

