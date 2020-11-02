Hollywood actor killed in weekend shooting near Arlington, police say

Actor Eddie Hassell, who appeared in NBC’s science-fiction series “Surface,” was shot to death early Sunday in Grand Prairie, according to Grand Prairie police and news reports.

Grand Prairie police have not made an arrest or released a motive in the shooting, which occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of West Bardin Road in Grand Prairie.

Hassell, 30, of Waco, was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital, where he died, Grand Prairie police said.

Police responded to the shooting call early Sunday and found Hassell. Officers rendered first aid to Hassell, and then took him to the hospital where he died.

According to Variety, Hassell was born in Corsicana and lived in Waco. He was in the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right,” also starring Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo, which earned a best picture nod at the 2011 Oscars.

He also played a role in NBC’s sci-fi series “Surface.”

Hassell made appearances on television shows such as “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Oliver Beene,” “Joan of Arcadia,” “‘Til Death,” “Southland,” “Bones,” “Devious Maids” and “Longmire,” according to Variety.

Grand Prairie detectives are asking for help in identifying the suspect or suspects involved. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477 or go to GPCrimeStoppers.org.