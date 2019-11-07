Gunman arrested after standoff with authorities at Denton apartment, police say

An armed man who fired shots held Denton police at bay Thursday morning for more than two hours before he surrendered without incident, Denton police said.

No injuries were reported in the standoff, which began shortly before 6:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Ame Drive in Denton.

The standoff ended about 9 a.m.

Denton police responded to a disturbance call at an apartment on Ame Drive when shots were fired.

Residents in nearby apartments were evacuated and Denton police advised residents to stay away from the area..

The name of the suspect has not been released.