Denton police have identified persons of interest in weekend stabbing death

A man who was stabbed to death in Denton over the weekend has been identified as 20-year-old Isaiah Rahimi, according to Denton police.

No one has been arrested in the case as of Monday.

Rahimi, of Denton, died Saturday night at a local hospital after being found by Denton police in the 3600 block of E. McKinney St. in Denton.

Denton police were responding to a stabbing call in the neighborhood.

Denton investigators have identified persons of interest, but authorities have not released their names.

The investigation continued on Monday.