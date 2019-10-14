Crime
Denton police have identified persons of interest in weekend stabbing death
A man who was stabbed to death in Denton over the weekend has been identified as 20-year-old Isaiah Rahimi, according to Denton police.
No one has been arrested in the case as of Monday.
Rahimi, of Denton, died Saturday night at a local hospital after being found by Denton police in the 3600 block of E. McKinney St. in Denton.
Denton police were responding to a stabbing call in the neighborhood.
Denton investigators have identified persons of interest, but authorities have not released their names.
The investigation continued on Monday.
