3 teens wounded in Fort Worth after fight breaks out, someone shoots into crowd

Three people were injured Tuesday night when a fight broke out among multiple people in south Fort Worth and someone fired into the crowd, police said.

The shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and are being treated at a local hospital.

Officers responded around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of Buffalo Springs Drive for a report of a shooting and found the three victims. They determined people had engaged in a fight and an individual fired toward a crowd, police said.

The suspect is at large.

KXAS (Channel 5) reported the victims were two male teenagers and one female teen.

They are students from Burleson High School, according to KTVT (Channel 11). Police determined they were meeting to fight following drama on social media, KTVT reported.