Irving teen accused of taking, sharing photo of special-needs boy going to bathroom

SHARE COPY LINK

Three juveniles at an Irving middle school are accused of sharing a photograph of an 11-year-old special-needs boy using the bathroom, Irving police said Tuesday.

A 13-year-old student at Johnson Middle School in Irving is accused of taking the photo Friday as the boy was in a school bathroom. He then allegedly shared the picture with two other 13-year-old classmates.

Irving school district officials said Tuesday they could not discuss specifics of the case because of privacy law.

“We are aware of the incident last week involving three students at Johnson Middle School sharing a photo of another student. We are taking the situation very seriously,” according to a statement released Tuesday by Irving school officials. “The students involved have received appropriate discipline as outlined by local laws and our student code of conduct. At Johnson Middle School and in Irving ISD, we take all bullying allegations seriously, and we are committed to helping prevent bullying on our campus.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Irving police were notified of the incident Monday which allegedly occurred at the school, 3601 W. Pioneer Drive in Irving.

An Irving school resource officer worked with Irving school district officials and identified the three 13-year-old boys at the school accused of being involved in the incident.

The three boys each face a charge of delinquent conduct/invasive visual recording, Irving police said in a Tuesday news release.

An investigation into the case continued Tuesday, said Irving police spokesman Officer Robert Reeves in the news release, and Irving police said all persons involved have been identified.

Anyone with information should contact Irving police at 972-273-1010 and reference case number 19-24410. Tips also can be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.