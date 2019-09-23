Crime

Robbery victim repeatedly stabbed by 2 men in Fort Worth holdup, police say

Fort Worth

A robbery victim was in serious condition Monday after two men repeatedly stabbed him, police said.

No suspects have been arrested, and no description of the attackers was released.

Police responded to a cutting call after 9 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of E. Lowden St.

Officers found a 50-year-old man who had been stabbed several times during a robbery.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital.

