Crime “I tried to take a step and I couldn’t, so I just started crawling,” mother shot at pee wee football game September 18, 2019 05:45 AM

Jamee Kneeland, a mother of three, was shot during a pee wee football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in east Fort Worth. Kneeland and Longhorns Coach Rory Johnson talk about the event and moving forward.