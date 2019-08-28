‘Armed and dangerous’ Fort Worth fugitive wanted on sexual assault charges arrested

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

A Fort Worth fugitive who was considered armed and dangerous as he was wanted on sexual assault charges out of New Mexico and Arizona was arrested Tuesday morning in Fort Worth, according to authorities.

Dustin Hopper, 31, is in the Tarrant County Correction Center on two charges of being a fugitive, according to Tarrant County online jail records.

Police in Gallup, New Mexico, issued an arrest warrant for Hopper on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual penetration (force or coercion) and one count of criminal sexual contact (force or coercion) with a deadly weapon, the department said in a Facebook post.

The Apache County Sheriff’s Department in Arizona also obtained a nationwide arrest warrant for Hopper on charges of sexual assault out of Fort Defiance, Arizona, Gallup police said in the post.

Hopper was believed to be traveling to Fort Worth in a dark gray 2014 Nissan XTerra, police said. He was reportedly armed and dangerous.

Hopper is being held on the fugitive charges and there’s no bond amount, according to the jail records.