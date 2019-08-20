2 people shot in Euless, police say; assailant left scene in a sport utility vehicle

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 31 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon at an Euless apartment building, police said.

The victims were shot about 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Ash Lane, Lt. Brenda Alvarado said.

The victims are adults who suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, Alvarado said. They were taken to a hospital. Alvarado did not release the victims’ sex or names.

Police had not reported an arrest Tuesday evening. The shooter left in a white Range Rover, Alvarado said.