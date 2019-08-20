Crime
2 people shot in Euless, police say; assailant left scene in a sport utility vehicle
Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon at an Euless apartment building, police said.
The victims were shot about 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Ash Lane, Lt. Brenda Alvarado said.
The victims are adults who suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, Alvarado said. They were taken to a hospital. Alvarado did not release the victims’ sex or names.
Police had not reported an arrest Tuesday evening. The shooter left in a white Range Rover, Alvarado said.
