Crime Here’s what we know so far about the death of Alexandria “Ally” Kostial July 29, 2019 11:55 AM

Alexandria “Ally” Kostial, 21, was found dead June 20 about 20 miles from Ole Miss. She had been shot 8 times, according to media reports. Brandon Theesfeld of Fort Worth, TX, was charged June 22 with murder in the death of his classmate Kostial.