Blood at scene offers link to suspect as police arrest man in Garland stabbing death

Blood found at the scene of a 2017 Garland stabbing death that did not belong to the victim has led authorities to charge a suspect in his slaying.

Jimmy So, 26, has been charged in a warrant with murder in the killing of Joshua Dennis, Garland police said.

Dennis was slain on March 25, 2017, in the 300 block of West Carolyn Drive. He was found on the ground and died at a hospital.

Garland forensics investigators retrieved DNA from blood found at the scene that did not belong to Dennis and sent it to a laboratory to be analyzed.

Earlier this week, detectives learned that the blood is So’s, police said.

So’s bail has been set at $500,000.