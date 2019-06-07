Fort Worth police call on community to register surveillance cameras following kidnapping

Video shows suspect’s car in kidnapping case A video taken from a neighbor's surveillance system shows the car police suspect was involved in the kidnapping of an 8-year-old Fort Worth girl on Saturday evening. The grey car which makes a left turn is the suspected vehicle. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A video taken from a neighbor's surveillance system shows the car police suspect was involved in the kidnapping of an 8-year-old Fort Worth girl on Saturday evening. The grey car which makes a left turn is the suspected vehicle.

The Fort Worth Police Department has a program allowing residents and police to collaborate in solving crimes using residential cameras.

Registering your security or surveillance cameras with the Fort Worth Police Department could help solve crimes faster, police public information officer Gezime Pollozani said.

“When I was a patrol officer I know it was invaluable to me,” Pollozani said.

After a residential doorbell camera captured the kidnapping of a 8-year-old girl last month, police called on civilians to become part of the Community Camera Program.

The program does not grant police any live view of the cameras and is completely voluntary, Pollozani said. If a crime is reported in the area of the camera, police may ask for contact residents in the program and request video of certain times.

To sign up, residents will fill out a form with their:

Your name

Your address

Name of your business (if this applies)

Additional residents or contacts

ZIP code

Phone number

Email address

Number of cameras

View from cameras

“The goal is public safety through collaboration between police and the community,” Pollozani said. “It’s simple to sign up, and it does work.”