Crime
Fort Worth police call on community to register surveillance cameras following kidnapping
Video shows suspect’s car in kidnapping case
The Fort Worth Police Department has a program allowing residents and police to collaborate in solving crimes using residential cameras.
Registering your security or surveillance cameras with the Fort Worth Police Department could help solve crimes faster, police public information officer Gezime Pollozani said.
“When I was a patrol officer I know it was invaluable to me,” Pollozani said.
After a residential doorbell camera captured the kidnapping of a 8-year-old girl last month, police called on civilians to become part of the Community Camera Program.
The program does not grant police any live view of the cameras and is completely voluntary, Pollozani said. If a crime is reported in the area of the camera, police may ask for contact residents in the program and request video of certain times.
To sign up, residents will fill out a form with their:
- Your name
- Your address
- Name of your business (if this applies)
- Additional residents or contacts
- ZIP code
- Phone number
- Email address
- Number of cameras
- View from cameras
“The goal is public safety through collaboration between police and the community,” Pollozani said. “It’s simple to sign up, and it does work.”