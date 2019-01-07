Man wanted in fatal Mineral Wells shooting could be in Fort Worth-Dallas area

Mineral Wells police are searching for a 29-year-old man wanted in a fatal shooting last week and say he might be in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Lonneil Javon White should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Minerals Wells police.
White is wanted on a murder warrant in the death Wednesday of Richard Grajeda, 26, of Mineral Wells.
After a report of shots being fired in the Country Club Estates, police found Grajeda’s body slumped over the steering wheel of a car parked in a parking lot east of the the intersection of Lee Road and Leavenworth. The location is near the closed Beach Army Hospital.
He’d been shot twice in the upper abdomen, according to Mineral Wells Police Chief Dean Sullivan.
White, an acquaintance of Grajeda’s, was later identified as a suspect in the case.
Police believe White fled Mineral Wells shortly after the shooting. He had not been located as of Monday, Sullivan said.
Anyone with information regarding White’s whereabouts is asked to call Mineral Wells police at 940-328-7770 or Palo Pinto Crime Stoppers at 940-325-0000.
Comments