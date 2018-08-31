Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 29

Would you feel better about taking a speeding ticket if it was 'pumpkin spice' scented? In this video parody a the Southlake Police Department envisions a world where officers issue the popular scented tickets to drivers.
A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in the parking lot of Corsets Cabaret in west Fort Worth, police say. It started with an altercation that was taken into the parking lot. Three others were shot.
A Dallas County jury has found ex-Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver guilty of murder in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, an African-American youth who was unarmed when Oliver shot him in April 2017.
A man was shot shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in southeast Fort Worth in front of a residence in the 3800 block of Crenshaw Avenue. A possible suspect left in a white pickup and police were looking for him.