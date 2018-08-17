Arlington Police’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 15

This PSA on sextortion warns that anything private shared online could be used against you. If someone demands sexual images from you, stop immediately and report it. For more information, visit ProjectSafeChildhood.gov
Video surfaced of a youth team baseball game in Plano, Texas, from June 4, where parents get into a war of words and ultimately a fight over the outcome of the game. The Plano Police Department has not commented on the incident at this time.
Twizere Buhinja fled war in Congo with his family. In April, his daughter, Dorika Uwimana, 13, was attacked and choked while waiting for a school bus. The injuries damaged her heart and lungs and left her in need of a heart transplant.
Mesquite police are looking for a person who backed into a pedestrian at a gas station then drove away. Video released by the police department shows the driver entering the gas station and the hit and run.