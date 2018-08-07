The Parker County sheriff’s office said a pregnant woman was shot and killed in Weatherford on Sunday.
Weatherford News

Pregnant woman shot, killed in Weatherford

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

August 07, 2018 09:37 AM

WEATHERFORD

A pregnant woman who was shot in Weatherford Sunday afternoon died of her injuries Monday morning, authorities said.

Shannon Guthrie, 29, was pronounced dead just before 9 a.m. Monday at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.

Her unnamed baby was delivered but died at 3:45 p.m. Monday at JPS, according to the medical examiner.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Dill Road, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

A man on the scene told sheriff’s deputies that he was arguing with Guthrie and it turned into a physical altercation over a weapon, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

During the scuffle, the gun went off, wounding Guthrie in the head, the sheriff’s office said.

Texas Rangers have been asked to assist in the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Citing privacy laws and the ongoing nature of the investigation, Sheriff Larry Fowler declined to give any further information.

On Tuesday morning, Fowler confirmed that no one has been taken into custody.

“Let me tell you, it really is” a tragedy, Fowler said. “We see this more than we like, as opposed to 15 or 20 years ago.

“We’re growing fast, and sometimes that brings things you don’t want,” Fowler said.

