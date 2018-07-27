Andrew Richard Safigan III has been arrested and faces a charge of indecency with a child, sexual contact.
32-year-old man accused of indecency with 9-year-old girl, sheriff says

July 27, 2018 01:00 PM

WEATHERFORD

A 32-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and faces a charge of indecency with a child stemming from two incidents that happened in the spring of 2017, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said.

Andrew Richard Safigan III, a resident in the 2100 block of Deerwood Court, was tucking the girl into bed on two separate occasions when he touched her genitalia with his hand on top of her clothing, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The victim, now 10, made an outcry on May 17, 2018, that each time, Safigan would expose his genitalia to her and ask her to touch it. She said that she resisted both times and did not touch him, according to the affidavit.

The incidents happened about a month apart, the victim said in her forensic interview.

Authorities interviewed Safigan on June 14 and he said that he “felt like something inappropriate happened to the victim but denied that he had sexual contact with her,” according to the affidavit.

Bail has been recommended at $25,000, according to the affidavit.

Court records show that in 2015 Safigan, then a Fort Worth resident, was arrested for marijuana possession and received two years’ probation.

