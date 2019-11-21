Weatherford schools security director brings unique experience, training to job

Bruno Dias, the director of safety and security for the Weatherford school district, is enrolled in a Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS) Masters Degree Program through the Naval Postgraduate School. Special to the Star-Telegram

After having his career in law enforcement taken away by an accident, Bruno Dias returned to school.

Now, he’s on his way to being a master at his craft, making the students in Weatherford among the safest around, and making a little bit of history in the process.

Dias, the Executive Director of Safety and Security in the Weatherford School District, is enrolled in a Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS) Masters Degree Program through the Naval Postgraduate School. The program is designed to educate senior level homeland security officials across different levels of government.

Dias is the only representative from a public school district across the U.S. to be selected to participate in the program, said Charlotte Lagrone, WISD Executive Director of Organizational Culture.

But then, Dias isn’t your ordinary security director. He has an extensive background in law enforcement that includes having spent 15 years working in California, including being the police commander for the Seaside Police Department. He was named Commander of the Year after leading a task force, and was even sent to the FBI Academy for extensive training.

However, Dias’ career in law enforcement came to an abrupt end at age 38 three years ago when he suffered some neck injuries in a car accident. He still has to stand when he does extensive work on a computer, etc.

“It was devastating. I had put all my eggs in one basket, and here I was so young to suddenly be out of a career,” Dias said.

But Dias, who has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in criminal justice, has never been one to give in to challenges, and he wasn’t about to start then.

“I’m not a quitter. I knew I’d find something,” he said.

He found himself managing corporate security investigations for General Motors Financial. It was rewarding, but there was still something missing.

“I kept seeing all these events relating to school safety, and then, when I saw this opportunity in Weatherford, I jumped right in,” he said. “When I was in law enforcement I felt I was doing something above myself, and that’s how I feel now.”

The feeling is mutual, Weatherford ISD Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Hanks said.

“Bruno brought experience from the field of law enforcement and corporate security to WISD. We were impressed with his qualifications, but even more impressed by his desire to ensure a safe learning environment for all students and staff,” Hanks said.

“I’m responsible for the safety and security for over 8,000 kids, teachers and administrators, and that’s a fantastic feeling,” Dias said.

Dias’ work has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice. The Weatherford ISD was recently awarded a grant of more than $78,000 as part of the STOP School Violence Act intended to improve school safety and security measures.

While there is no licensing needed for his position, Dias said that doesn’t mean just anybody can do it.

“Some districts will appoint a teacher, but just because you know a school district doesn’t mean you know this job. How much do you know about safety?” he said. “I’m proud to be a part of this advancement in Weatherford as they acknowledge the safety of their students is the most important thing above all else.”

For his training and education in the CHDS program, Dias goes to Washington, D.C. for two weeks every three months. The rest of the work is done via web-enabled instructions.

“It equates to me not having any days off for a year and a half,” he said with a laugh. “But it’s worth it. The district — and my wife — are pretty supportive.

“I’m in class with some pretty important people. One of the guys, his job is to protect the waterways of the City of Boston. The objective is to make our homeland safer, and that includes our school kids.”

Dias’ approach to the dangers schools face is to get out in front of the problem, not be reactive. This includes more than metal detectors and armed staff, he said.

“You always have to be thinking ahead,” he said. “The bad guys are always exploiting weaknesses, so we have to be ahead of them and find the weaknesses first.”

Dias said all staff should be taught safety procedures and how to look for warning signs, from bus drivers to cafeteria workers and everyone in between.

“They need to be brought in for education and safety training,” he said. “Should transportation be there? We’re right next to the interstate, of course.”

Dias noted that the interstate near Weatherford High School can provide a quick getaway for a would-be terrorist threat. Also, dangerous items such as hazardous waste can be spilled via an accident. School officials need to stay on top of what to do in such a situation.

And the community needs to stay involved as well, he said.

“It’s important to get ideas from different people, draw on their experience,” he said. “Learn how schools are positioned. Schools are a huge component of the community. It goes beyond a police force.”

The Weatherford ISD, in fact, has a direct connection to local law enforcement, bypassing the usual emergency 9-1-1 call. It saves essential time in the case of an emergency, Dias said.

“If I see a problem, we go directly through without going through 9-1-1,” WISD Safety and Security Specialist John Mueller said. “This is a great system we have here. We’ve been to several school districts, and we’ve got a better setup than a lot of large school districts that have a lot more money than we do.”

Mueller is a retired police lieutenant from Colorado Springs. He was working there when the Columbine High School shooting occurred in 1999 and helped provide security for the memorial service.

“There is nothing more important than keeping our kids safe,” Mueller said. “It really all comes down to that.”

In the school district safety monitoring center created by Dias are four large TVs with subsequent smaller screens on each that monitor every campus. There is a large weather monitor, several police radios, and hundreds of cameras are positioned throughout the district.

Also, campuses are graded with a risk score, Dias said. This is something he and campus leaders take seriously.

“Campus directors understand the grading, and they all want A-pluses,” he said with a smile.

And it goes a lot deeper than teachers being educated on the use of firearms, he said.

“If you have to use that, it’s already a very bad day,” he said.

Dias’ preemptive approach also emphasizes emotional support and counseling, preventing a danger before it blooms. Also, students can download an app on their phone to stay ahead of possible dangers.

“So much news is made of attacks, but I’m searching nationally to find out why an attack didn’t happen. What was done to prevent it?” Dias said. “I can’t say we’re going to prevent things 100%, but we’re going to get as close to 99% as we can get.”