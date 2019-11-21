Weatherford’s new city manager hopes to make it ‘strongest community in Texas’

James Hotopp is the new Weatherford City Manager, effective Dec. 14, replacing the retiring Sharon Hayes. Courtesy

Sometimes a search brings you right back home. Such is the case in Weatherford as James Hotopp has been named the new city manager effective Dec. 14.

Hotopp, who has been with the city since 2007, has been serving as deputy city manager and will take over his new role once current City Manager Sharon Hayes officially retires. He has previously held the positions of civil engineer, director of water utilities, and assistant city manager.

“Serving Weatherford as the next city manager is an honor and privilege,” Hotopp said. “I am extremely excited to partner with our citizens, dedicated employees and elected officials as we continue to make Weatherford a great place to live, work and play. I look forward to building partnerships and creating more conversation with our citizens to make Weatherford the strongest community in Texas.”

Before coming to work for the City of Weatherford, Hotopp was an associate engineer and project manager/engineer in the private sector.

“Weatherford needs a city manager that understands its past and present while embracing the future. Mr. Hotopp has all of the characteristics, experience and knowledge to keep Weatherford moving in the right direction,” Mayor Pro-Tem Heidi Wilder said.

Hotopp has been responsible for overseeing numerous areas for the City of Weatherford, including, parks and recreation, water, electric, transportation and public Works, economic development, planning, code enforcement, and engineering. He has also served as the city’s liaison with the Municipal Utility Board and City Council.

“James Hotopp is a highly qualified, results-based, driven leader that embraces the mentality of a customer service model of operation,” Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall said. “The level of integrity, structure and pursuit of excellence that he possesses, makes him the obvious choice to help lead the City of Weatherford into the future. His education, temperament, respect from employees and the community were key in our decision-making process.”