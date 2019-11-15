After finding safe place, Weatherford teen a voice for other youths at national pageant

Hannah Krier of Weatherford is a finalist in the National All-America Miss Pageant later this month in California. Courtesy

Life has been pretty special for 17-year-old Hannah Krier — a life that began with uncertainty even before she was born.

Now, the latest chapter has her competing for a national crown in California, and she is using her success as a way to help other youths.

As she tells the story, her biological parents were struggling, in the middle of a divorce, fought continuously, and were dirt poor, all while pregnant with her. Her three older brothers were at a foster care home called A Place For Grace, and she would’ve been sent with them, but the place was full to capacity.

“So instead, Steve and Lynette Gray, the people behind A Place For Grace, introduced my bio-parents to Brian and DeeAnna Krier, my adoptive parents. When I was born, all four sides of my family were there,” Hannah said. “I went home with my adoptive parents on July 4 after spending three days in the hospital with my bio-mom. That’s how I came to be.

“Without the help of my biological parents, A Place For Grace, and my adoptive parents, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I keep in contact with all my biological family, too. They are the reason I advocate for adoption and reforming adoption processes.”

And she is furthering that cause as she competes in the National All-American Miss Pageant in Anaheim, California, Nov. 22-Dec. 1. She has been raising money and bringing recognition to the Parker County Children’s Advocacy Center during her campaign preparing for the trip to the West Coast.

Each contestant has a charity of their choice to help as part of their respective campaigns.

“I chose the Parker County Children’s Advocacy Center as my charity because I am very passionate about the same field they work in. They assist children in abuse situations,” she said. “They start investigations and get the kids to a safe place. In my future, I’d like to work with children, so their mission means the world to me.”

She has been attending Weatherford College since she was 14, thanks to dual credit classes.

She is one of several girls from the North Texas area to qualify. Pageant officials would not release all of the names per privacy rules.

Among other area qualifiers whose families did release their names are 9-year-old Addalynn Tackett of Burleson and 9-year-old Adyson Bires of Fort Worth. This is the second time for each to participate in the pageant.

Adyson first competed three years ago, being named National Cover Girl.

“I plan to be an actress, a school principal, and to work with dogs,” Byres said. “I’m excited to get to go back to nationals and meet new friends. I’m also excited to go to Disneyland.”

Addalynn first competed a year ago and placed third runner-up in her age group.

“My best friend was competing and I begged my mom to let me do it so we could do it together,” she said. “I want to become a dance teacher and help little girls who love to dance just as much as I do.”

The pageant celebrates America’s greatness and encouraging its future leaders, pageant officials note. The pageant program is based on inner beauty, poise, and presentation. Emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence, learning new skills, practicing good sportsmanship, and setting and achieving personal goals.

Krier was nominated to attend an open call for the pageant in May. She qualified, and after a couple months of practice and preparation, participated in the state pageant in Dallas in late July, finishing third runner-up in the talent division.

She sang a classical Italian song called “Le Violette.” Then, she performed a brown belt karate routine called a Kata, also breaking several wooden boards with a single punch.

“I will be performing the same song for the nationals pageant as it earned me my slot. I chose the song as it fits well with my voice,” Krier said. “I’ve been working on this song for close to a year with my voice coach, Rick Rainey (from Weatherford College).

“I’ve been studying karate for just over a year under Grand Master Rudy Smedley. I am currently a third-degree brown belt, though I’m working towards my black belt. I love karate because not only is it a fun way to get a good workout, it’s also a great way to learn discipline and safety. I am confident that I could defend myself and others in a dangerous situation.”

Her talents are plenty, including writing and drawing, even playing and teaching ukulele. She also recently played the lead role in Weatherford College’s production of the opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors.”

“It pairs two of my favorite things, singing and drama,” she said.

The pageant has opened up many opportunities for Krier and has opened up a chance for her to advance her favorite cause, the future of young children.

“Currently, my goal is to get my associate’s degree in psychology. After that, I’m going to be working towards being a psychiatrist, specializing in children and trauma,” she said. “I love kids, and it deeply saddens me that children have to go through the kinds of abuse many in America suffer from.

“I want to make the world a little bit of a better place, and I think to do that, mental health care has got to be de-stigmatized and improved.”