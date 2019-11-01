Turning 150, Weatheford College celebrates with special Bell Ringers’ Ball benefit

Weatherford College will hold the Bell Ringers’ Ball on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Ridglea Country Club as part of its sesquicentennial celebration. Courtesy

For the first time in a quarter century, organizers are putting on their dancing shoes for a special event to benefit Weatherford College.

The Bell Ringers’ Ball is making a return, and just as it was in 1994, it will be held at Ridglea Country Club in Fort Worth. The event on Nov. 9 starts with a social hour at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

The first Bell Ringers’ Ball was held to celebrate Weatherford College’s 125th anniversary. It was revived as part of the school’s 150th sesquicentennial celebration.

“We thought returning to Ridglea would be a wonderful way to celebrate our history and look forward to a very bright future,” said Brent Baker, vice president of the office of institutional advancement.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Entertainment will feature several musicians with ties to Weatherford College, such as former student Frederick Sanders. Among the stars he has worked with are Wynton Marsalis, Dr. John, Erykah Badu and Norah Jones. Dr. Hyeyoung Song, master pianist at the college, will also perform.

“This is a special year for a special college, and we are excited to cap off our sesquicentennial year with an event to remember,” Weatherford College Foundation President Bob Glenn said.

A silent auction will include items such as two 100-level Dallas Mavericks tickets plus parking; a night stay at the Gaylord Texan Hotel in Grapevine along with a family pack of tickets to ICE!, featuring a Charlie Brown Christmas, along with treats from Ultimate Cupcake; an original script from the classic television show “Dallas” autographed by the late Larry Hagman along with an autographed photo of the famous Weatherford native; several pieces of art, including a large framed photo of the last rodeo performance at Will Rogers Arena, a classic Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo framed poster and the first-ever bronze desktop replica of Kelly Graham’s roundabout coyote statues; a football autographed by Troy Aikman; and more.

In conjunction with the 150 theme, tickets are $150 per person and $1,500 per table of 10. To purchase tickets, contact the WC Institutional Advancement Office at 817-598-6273 or visit www.WC150.com.

In a unique approach, patrons can choose which foundation/college project their ticket contribution will benefit, with a menu of options including the area of greatest need, scholarships, the student emergency fund, the All-Steinway Initiative, agriculture, athletics, etc.