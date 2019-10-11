‘Are you brave enough’? Ghouls, goblins to be out for Weatherford’s first Monster Bash

SHARE COPY LINK

Bobby “Boris” Pickett himself would be proud.

In fact, the co-writer and singer of the hit single “Monster Mash” would probably have a great time at the City of Weatherford’s first-ever “Monster Bash” on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 6-9 p.m. at the Heritage Park Amphitheater.

The event was created as a spooky addition to the Weatherford Concert Series. The highlight of the evening will be a performance by The Spazmatics, an eclectic ‘80s tribute band.

“The Weatherford Parks and Recreation and Special Events Department is excited to host their first big Halloween event,” said Rachel Hammond, the city’s special events coordinator. “The concert and all activities are free.”

The evening will include pumpkin decorating, bounce houses, a costume contest for all ages, games, food vendors and more.

“Only the brave will wander behind the amphitheater to board the only haunted hayride in Weatherford,” Hammond said. “What creatures are to be found inside those dark woods? There’s only one way to find out. Are you brave enough?”

Weatherford Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Goodman said Hamilton took an idea developed in one of the city’s Special Event meetings last year and turned it into “a great family friendly Halloween themed event.”

“She has been working on the event since last fall and found several community organizers that were will to help us host the event activities,” Goodman said.

Devine Mercy Lutheran Church will host the pumpkin decorating, and Experience Weatherford partners who have been a part of the Concert Series are TexasBank, Medical City Weatherford and Honda of Weatherford.

The last concert of the year will be the Journey cover band Ultimate Journey on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m., also free to the public.