Taste for Education combines love of food, schools in Weatherford

Participants in the Martin’s Musicals food booth enjoy a moment at the 2018 A Taste fr Education event to benefit the Weatherford ISD Eductation Foundation. Courtesy

Education is all about being hungry for more.

The Weatherford ISD Education Foundation is combing a love of education with some of the best food in Parker County on Oct. 19 for the third annual “A Taste for Education” event in the Jerry Durant Auto Group parking garage.

A Taste for Education is the Weatherford ISD Education Foundation’s signature fundraiser.

This fun, casual event features teams of community chefs who serve mouth-watering appetizers, entrées and desserts in bite-sized portions. Each booth selects its own recipe and prepares samples for guests. The recipe then competes in one of several categories: best appetizer, best entrée, and best dessert.

Guests enjoy all the samples they can eat and then vote for their favorite dish in each category. Winning chefs are announced at the end of the event. Additional awards are given for the runner-up in each category, best decorated booth, and most crowd engaging chefs.

“What could be better than supporting teachers who provide a great education for the future leaders of our community? A Taste for Education is a great event for the public to come out, have some delicious food served up by community chefs and leave knowing that they’ve supported the Education Foundation programs that, in turn, support our Weatherford ISD teachers and staff,” Education Foundation President Dave Cowley said.

Money raised supports the Weatherford ISD Education Foundation’s funding priorities, which include:

▪ Providing innovative teaching grants that encourage teachers to bring innovation and leading-technology into Weatherford ISD classrooms.

▪ Providing school supplies and backpacks to students in need of support.

▪ Scholarships to teachers who are pursuing additional education.

▪ Heather’s Books. The Weatherford ISD Education Foundation gives each pre-K student a $10 Heather’s Books voucher to purchase books from their school’s fall and spring book fairs. In the first year of this program, a total of 175 students purchased 727 books. For many children, it was the opportunity to own their very first book.

“We are so grateful for the support of our executive chef sponsor, the Jerry Durant Auto Group, for providing us with the perfect location for this community event,” said Charlotte LaGrone, Executive Director of Organizational Culture for Weatherford ISD.

“Last year’s event was a huge success, and this year’s event promises to be even better with more chefs and a larger crowd.”

Tickets for this adult only event are $40, must be purchased in advance, and are available online at https://atasteforeducation2019.eventbrite.com/ or from the Education Foundation office located at 1100 Longhorn Dr. in Weatherford.