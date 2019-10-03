‘The Chosen’ TV series on Christ finds ‘perfect’ filming location in Weatherford area

Director Dallas Jenkins works with some children during filming of the streaming series “The Chosen.” The first episodic on the life on Christ was filmed in Parker County and is planned for seven seasons. Courtesy

The Weatherford area was chosen for, well, the filming of “The Chosen.”

The show is the first original TV series on the life of Christ, and was funded via Crowdfunding. The efforts raised over $10 million, making it the No. 1 Crowdfunded media project in history, according to the project’s unit publicist Vivian Fullerlove.

“Those dollars are being spent right here in DFW,” she said. “The series is being shot 100% in North Texas, with 80% of the cast and crew residing here as well.”

“The Chosen” is being filmed by VidAngel Studios. It is directed by Dallas Jenkins, and produced by Chad Gundersen, whose film production company, Gundersen Entertainment, is based in Fort Worth.

Jenkins is the son of celebrated “Left Behind” author Jerry Jenkins. He first produced the independent feature “Hometown Legend” at age 25. In the nearly two decades since he has directed and produced over a dozen feature and short films. His most recent film, “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone,” was released in theaters in 2017.

“We were searching online for locations that could resemble a key location (Capernaum) in the first season. We saw pictures of Capernaum Village and knew this would be perfect,” series executive producer Derral Eves said.

Capernaum Village is a venue that focuses on Christian entertainment and education through theatrical and film productions. It is located in Poolville, about 20 minutes north of Weatherford.

“It’s been such a blessing to shoot in and around Poolville and Weatherford. Having grown up about an hour from here and officing in the Stockyards for many years, it’s an honor to be shooting in Texas,” Gundersen said. “The local cast and crew in Texas are nothing short of amazing, and what better place to double as the Holy Land than Texas.”

Erick Avari is the biggest star in the series. He plays Nicodemus. Avari has also starred in films such as “Mr. Deeds” alongside Adam Sandler, and “Hachi: A Dog’s Tale” alongside Richard Gere and Joan Allen. He has also appeared in numerous TV shows, including “Madame Secretary,” “Grimm” and “Scorpion.”

Among the Texas actors in the series, the most notable might be Liz Tabish. She has appeared in a series of films and TV series, including “The Son” and “Genesis.”

Shooting on the first season of the series recently wrapped. Eves said seven are planned in all, and though some of the scenes are shot in a studio in Dallas, they plan on continuing to use the Parker County locations.