Weatherford city manager retiring, but she will ‘continue to invest and serve’

Weatherford city manager Sharon Hayes, center, with officials Blake Rexroat, left, and James Hotopp in 2016, will be retiring in December 2019 after serving the city for more than three decades.

For three and a half decades, Sharon Hayes has spent her days working for the City of Weatherford in various positions, including her current post as city manager.

By the end of 2019, however, she will transition into her next role in life as she announced her retirement effective in December.

Hayes was appointed city manager in 2015 after serving as assistant city manager and various other multi-management positions.

“It has been an honor and privilege to be part of this organization and to serve for the past 34 years. I am grateful for all the opportunities that I have been given and for those who trusted me to serve,” Hayes said. “I am proud of the employees that give their best each day, and for the leadership of the city council and of all of the boards and commissions.”

Throughout her career with the city, Hayes worked on numerous projects that have benefited the community, including major construction projects. She was instrumental in establishing relationships with educational institutions, nonprofit organizations and community outreach programs.

Hayes has been with the city since October 1985, starting as the pre-treatment coordinator. She has held the positions of city sanitarian, superintendent of treatment, environmental services and treatment manager, assistant director of utilities, and deputy director of utilities.

“Sharon Hayes has exhibited a high level of professionalism, unmatched integrity and has positioned Weatherford strategically to manage the rapid growth we are currently experiencing,” Mayor Paul Paschall said. “She has assumed numerous leadership roles throughout her career with intensity and vision.

“Our residents have been blessed by the leadership that Sharon Hayes has provided.

“As decades pass, future city leaders will reflect back and be very thankful for the forward-thinking mentality Sharon brought during her time of leadership.”

Hayes said she is uncertain what the future holds for her and her husband Phillip, a Dallas attorney.

“I am still trying to chart my ‘second act,’ but I do intend to continue to invest and serve,” she said. “I believe in strong community and being a part of that will continue even after I leave my current position at the City of Weatherford.”

The Weatherford City Council will begin discussions to find a successor for Hayes.