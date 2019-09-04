Weatherford College president receives 3-year contract extension; tax rate approved

Weatherford College President Tod Farmer, top left, with Weatherford Director of Municipal and Community Services Dustin Deel, bottom, and Mayor Paul Paschall, recently received a three-year contract extension that runs through August 2022. Courtesy

There’s nothing like a welcome home — except for perhaps a reassurance that they want you to stay.

The Weatherford College Board of Trustees recently approved a three-year contract extension for President Dr. Tod Farmer. The contract will now run through Aug. 20, 2022.

The vote was unanimous.

“I’m deeply appreciative of the opportunity to serve my beloved alma mater,” Farmer said. “It’s a dream come true for me to get to come home to Weatherford. I look forward to a very long partnership moving forward.”

Farmer is a graduate of Weatherford High and Weatherford College. He was named WC’s 20th president on May 4, 2018.

Farmer also spent 10 years with the Springtown Independent School District in a variety of positions, including high school principal.

Farmer came to WC from Tarleton State University in Stephenville, where he was the chief of staff to the president.

“I am deeply honored by the confidence that the Weatherford College Board of Trustees has placed in me with this contract extension,” Farmer said. “I love Weatherford College, and there is no place on Earth where I would rather work and raise a family.”

WC board approves 2019-20 budget, tax rate

The Weatherford College Board of Trustees approved the 2019 budget and tax rate during a recent meeting.

The budget for the new fiscal year that began Sept. 1 is $60.2 million, and the approved tax rate is 11.495 cents per $100 valuation. Both items were approved unanimously.

The WC board has reduced the tax rate in four of the past five years.