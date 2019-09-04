Texas hospital started as a converted home. Now thriving, it’s an historical landmark

Medical City Weatherford, formerly known as Campbell Memorial Hospital, has earned a landmark designation from the Texas Historical Commission. Courtesy

A big part of the city’s history for over six decades, Medical City Weatherford has been honored by the Texas Historical Commission with a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark designation. The honor represents the facility as being a historically significant part of Texas history.

Prior to 1945, extremely limited hospital service was available in Parker County. E.D. Fyke, MD, operated a private hospital from a converted house, known as the Colonel Bowie home.

In 1945, the county bought Dr. Fyke’s hospital and it became known as Parker County Hospital. With the growing medical needs of the citizens, the hospital underwent several remodeling phases and expansions.

In 1958, the hospital was renamed Campbell Memorial Hospital in memory of Dr. W.M. Campbell, an early day general practitioner in the county.

A decade later, the Hospital District purchased a 35-acre tract of land and construction began on a more modern facility. On Nov. 9, 1972, Campbell Memorial Hospital opened a 97-bed facility.

That facility is now known as Medical City Weatherford. In 2017, it was purchased by Medical City Healthcare, one of the region’s largest and most comprehensive healthcare providers.

“At Medical City Weatherford, our mission is, above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life. Today, we recognize that this journey started many years ago when the first county hospital opened in a converted home in 1945,” said Medical City Weatherford CEO Sean Kamber.

“We’re thankful for our relationship with the Parker County Hospital District, our dedicated physicians, compassionate nurses, loyal volunteers and committed community partners.”

Medical City Weatherford is a full-service acute care hospital licensed for 103 beds. The hospital serves Parker and surrounding counties, providing more than 30 medical specialties, including a Level IV emergency room, women’s services, labor and delivery, cardiology and comprehensive imaging.

The facility has also received the Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval, the Press Ganey Summit Award, and is an accredited Chest Pain and Primary Stroke center.