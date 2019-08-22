Do you know who’s calling? Parker County sheriff’s office says be alert for phone scams

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens to be careful about callers who are identifying themselves as a sheriff’s office employee, stating that they are calling about an outstanding warrant and asking the would-be victim to pay. Bigstock

Getting a call about an outstanding warrant can be pretty scary, especially when you don’t have one.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens to be careful about callers who are identifying themselves as a sheriff’s office employee, stating that they are calling about an outstanding warrant and asking the would-be victim to pay.

Some recipients of such calls have reported the caller has even named sheriff’s office supervisors for “verification.” Some also suggest the recipient perform an internet search to verify the employees’ names.

Caller ID may even display the sheriff’s office landline number. However, Sheriff Larry Fowler said the number is typically “spoofed,” making the call appear legitimate.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The sheriff’s office will never contact an individual seeking payment for outstanding warrants,” Fowler said.

This is not the only type of scam call. Others include claims of people missing jury duty and facing a lawsuit, court fees, or even arrest. Callers have also provided the recipient’s personal information, including information on previous tickets.

Callers have also claimed to be part of a certified public accounting firm, asking the recipient to verify their address.

Some recipients have reported hearing what sounds like a radio scanner in the background.

The caller sometimes instructs the recipient to a nearby place to purchase a money card to make a payment. Once the recipient reads the numbers on the card, that account is cleaned out.

“If anyone receives similar calls, we advise them to contact the sheriff’s office or local law enforcement agency immediately to report the incident,” Fowler said, adding that the best way to avoid becoming a victim is to hang up.

Questions regarding lawsuits or court-related fees can be verified by logging onto www.parkercountytx.com , and follow the prompts under the Judicial Records Search.