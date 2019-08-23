Parker County musical duo best in nation as part of elite brass section ensemble

Sarah Duncan, a 2017 Aledo High School graduate who is now at Florida State University, performed solos on trumpet and flugelhorn for the Carolina Crown at the Drum Corps International World Championships in Indianapolis. Courtesy

A pair of student musicians from Parker County returned home after recently helping their musical section capture top honors from the Drum Corps International World Championships in Indianapolis.

Aledo High 2017 graduate Sarah Duncan and Wilson Baker, a 2017 graduate of Weatherford High, were members of the brass section of drum and bugle corps Carolina Crown, which won the Jim Ott Award for Best Brass Performance at Lucas Oil Field.

Carolina Crown, based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, finished fourth overall in the World Class Division.

Duncan, who is now at Florida State University, performed solos on trumpet and flugelhorn. Baker, who also plays trumpet, is transferring to the University of North Texas after having completed two years at Weatherford College.

“Crown has been an amazing experience for me,” Duncan said. “It is so special to be able to perform alongside some of the best musicians from all over the world, and especially to learn from great teachers that inspire me as a future educator.”

The world championships wrapped up 12 weeks of summer performances for the corps. In all, they performed in 18 states.

DCI is also known as the major leagues of marching music, featuring the most elite and exclusive ensembles for student musicians.