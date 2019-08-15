Young Weatherford students can get jump-start this fall with all-day pre-kindergarten

Weatherford veteran, family tour their new donated home Weatherford veteran Charlotte Ferris and her four children tour their new home, which was donated through Operation Finally Home. Ferris suffers daily from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, a traumatic brain injury and post-concussion headaches. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Weatherford veteran Charlotte Ferris and her four children tour their new home, which was donated through Operation Finally Home. Ferris suffers daily from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, a traumatic brain injury and post-concussion headaches.

When the new school year begins Thursday, Aug. 22 in the Weatherford school district, so too will start a new program that the district has long been researching and is now coming to fruition.

The district will join numerous others around the state in offering a full-day pre-kindergarten program. The Texas Legislature approved funding for full-day pre-K as part of House Bill 3 during its session earlier this year.

“Weatherford ISD is excited to offer a full-day pre-kindergarten program beginning in August,” Weatherford ISD spokesperson Charlotte LaGrone said. “A full day pre-kindergarten program offers several advantages for both students and their families.”

She noted these include:

▪ Development of vocabulary, math, and literacy skills for students, with them improving up to 11 or 12 standard points on vocabulary and math skills.

▪ Students become more advanced across multiple reading measures.

▪ Economically disadvantaged students attending a high-quality full day pre-K typically score higher on third-grade state assessments.

▪ It provides an educational option for families whose work schedules don’t allow their children to attend a half-day pre-K program.

The WISD program will be offered at two elementary campuses, Ikard and Seguin, and will follow the normal school day schedule from 7:50 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. Bus transportation will be provided to students.

The schedule of days will follow the Weatherford ISD calendar.

“We are planning for an enrollment of around 200 students,” LaGrone said.

The only cost for families who qualify for the program would be school supplies. However, the Weatherford ISD Education Foundation provides school supplies to families needing assistance. Parents needing supplies should contact their child’s campus main office.

“Weatherford ISD is also offering the option for our employees to enroll their children in the full day pre-K program. For staff who do not qualify, the total tuition cost is $4,000 or $400 a month,” LaGrone said.

To qualify for the 2019-2020 program, a student must meet the following eligibility requirements:

▪ Must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2019.

▪ Must live within the Weatherford ISD boundaries.

For more information on qualifications and enrollment, including what to bring to register your child, call 817-598-2804 ext. 3214.