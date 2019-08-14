Weatherford dance team to make another big-time appearance at this college bowl game

The Weatherford High School Blue Belles have been selected to be the featured halftime performers at this year’s Alamo Bowl on Dec. 31 in San Antonio. Courtesy

The Weatherford High School varsity dance team, the Blue Belles, have a history of performing at major events, and this year they will be performing at halftime of the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 31.

“It is such an honor to be selected for this prestigious event. I am thrilled the Belles will have this opportunity to make memories that will last a lifetime,” Director Laura Buckner said.

The Alamo Bowl is played in the Alamodome in San Antonio and is broadcast on ESPN. All bowl attendees will also be a part of a Texas-style New Year’s Eve celebration.

“The Belles are looking forward to working hard to polish and perfect our halftime routine for the Alamo Bowl. Preparation has already begun. We hope to make Weatherford proud,” senior captain Molli West said.

The 68 member Blue Belle team will be the featured halftime performers during the bowl game between teams from the Big 12 and Pac-12 conferences. TCU has played in and won two of the past four Alamo Bowls.

The Blue Belles have been featured performers since their creation in the 1981-82 school year. They have performed for the Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Cowboys, TCU football and basketball, several college bowl games, the 1986 Statue of Liberty bicentennial celebration in New York, as well as a 2011 Dallas Cowboys halftime show featuring Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias.

The Belles have also marched numerous times in the Dallas Children’s Parade and the Branson Veterans Day Parade.