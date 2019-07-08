Original Peach Julep still a refreshing hit at Parker County festival

‘The trees are loaded with peaches.’ Peach season in North Texas looks to be a great one A wet spring is helping to make the 2019 peach season this summer a bountiful one for Hutton Peach Farm in Weatherford, as well as other orchards. Peaches are often the highlight of summer in Texas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A wet spring is helping to make the 2019 peach season this summer a bountiful one for Hutton Peach Farm in Weatherford, as well as other orchards. Peaches are often the highlight of summer in Texas.

Not long after the first Parker County Peach Festival 35 years ago, a fan favorite treat came along. Now, for a 33rd consecutive year, visitors can enjoy the popular Original Peach Julep, provided by Medical City Weatherford at Saturday’s festival.

“The Original Peach Julep has grown into a tradition within the festival. Every year, we have more and more people come up to our tent to tell us that we’re their first stop when they enter and the last one before they leave,” said Holly Yarborough, Director of Community and Public Relations for the hospital. “Not only is the concoction refreshing on a hot July day, it’s become a staple for those who attend annually.”

Yarborough said every year, 3,000 to 3,500 Original Peach Juleps — which are non-alcoholic, by the way — are served during the festival. It’s estimated they could top the 100,000 mark in all-time served this year.

“It’s often a hot day, but that doesn’t stop our employees for coming together to make and serve the Original Peach Julep,” Medical City Weatherford CEO Sean Kamber said. “It’s one way we show our commitment to care for our community, even outside the hospital walls.”

Through the funds raised at the Peach Festival, the hospital has created the Medical City Weatherford Health Services Scholarship, which is $1,500 awarded to a graduating senior at Weatherford High School who plans to pursue a career in healthcare.

This year, additional funds will be given to Freedom House, a local nonprofit that provides confidential assistance and support to those experiencing family or sexual violence. The donation will be made in honor of Carolyn Hamilton, one of the co-creators of the Original Peach Julep recipe who served at the hospital for 40 years.

To purchase an Original Peach Julep, visit the Medical City Weatherford tent. Juleps will be sold by the cup for $4 or by the gallon for $15.

