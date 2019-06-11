This program at Weatherford College receives distinguished award for 5th straight year

The Weatherford College respiratory care program recently received the Distinguished RRT Credentialing Success Award from the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care. It’s the fifth consecutive year for them to be so honored. Courtesy

A five-year winning streak is indeed something of which to be proud.

Weatherford College’s respiratory care program has such a streak.

The program recently received the Distinguished RRT Credentialing Success Award from the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care. It’s the fifth consecutive year for them to be so honored.

“It is an honor to work with a team that continually and uncompromisingly strives toward excellence,” WC Respiratory Care Program Director Tonya Edwards said.

“The hard work and perseverance of both students and faculty are what allow us to achieve these outcomes. As faculty, we have had the privilege of teaching dedicated students that want to make an impact in the lives of their patients and the community they serve.”

There are more than 400 respiratory care programs in the United States. About 75 programs received this distinction each year, Edwards said. The credentialing pass rate for the WC program is 100 percent.

Also, the program has job placement rates of greater than 90 percent, with most of the remaining students continuing their education into bachelor degrees.