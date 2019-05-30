Here’s how Weatherford College and Hardin-Simmons in Abilene just became a lot closer

Weatherford College President Dr. Tod Allen Farmer and Hardin-Simmons University President Dr. Eric Bruntmyer address the crowd before signing an articulation agreement between their schools. This documents transfer policies to make it easier for students to retain course credit when transferring. Special to the Star-Telegram

Weatherford and Abilene got a little closer recently, thanks to an articulation agreement between Weatherford College and Hardin-Simmons University.

The agreement was signed by Weatherford College President Dr. Tod Allen Farmer and Hardin-Simmons President Dr. Eric I. Bruntmyer in a ceremony on May 28 in Texas Hall of the Alkek Fine Arts Center on Weatherford College.

Articulation agreements document the transfer policies between institutions and make it easier for students to retain course credit when they move from one institution to the other. They serve students by ensuring courses taken will apply to their chosen degree plan at another school.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have an agreement,” Farmer said with a chuckle following the signing.

WC has several agreements with partnering institutions, including Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Midwestern State, Sam Houston State and Texas Wesleyan. This agreement was put in motion after Dr. Laura Pogue, dean of general education studies at Hardin-Simmons, contacted Michael Endy, WC’s vice president of instruction and student services, during the spring semester about forming the partnership.

“We are natural institutional partners. We have so much in common,” Farmer said. “Many forget that WC was a private institution until 1949. The Weatherford College culture of caring grew out of those private institution roots.

“Both HSU and WC share a commitment to academic excellence and have similar institutional values. Words like faith, hope and love have real meaning at both noble institutions.”

WC Vice President of Institutional Advancement and former interim president Brent Baker said, “I love this. Although public today, a lot of those same values are important to us, and to partner with Hardin-Simmons means a lot to our students. It’s all about giving students more opportunities.

“Both schools began in the 1800s. Both are key components of the community. It’s just a match made in heaven.”

Bruntmyer said such agreements are the way he thinks the state of Texas meant for education to be.

“I took a junior college course at TCC (Tarrant County College). I took one of the first ITV courses at TCC South and taught at the Southeast campus and Northwest campus,” he said. “I believe in community colleges. They provide the route people need to a quality education.”

Of course, it helps to put such agreements in place when you have quality students, Farmer said. He also said there are more agreements on the horizon, such as one he said is being finalized with the school of engineering at Tarleton State University in Stephenville.

“This is a symbol of the kind of students we’re sending these schools,” Farmer said. “We’re a great school with great students, and we’re working with other great schools so they can get the best education.”