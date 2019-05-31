Aledo First Friday now Summer Blast in June, but offers all the same fun and fireworks

Classic cars will be on display, along with a lot of other fun and free activities at the Aledo Summer Blast, formerly First Friday, June 7 at 6 p.m. at Aledo High School. Courtesy

Same fun, different name.

What was previously known as First Friday is now the Aledo Summer Blast. It will still take place on the first Friday in June, the 7th to be exact, beginning at 6 p.m. in the front parking lots of Aledo High School, 1000 Bailey Ranch Road.

Activities will range from water slides to a petting zoo, and even a human whack-a-mole. There will also be a classic car show, mechanical bull rides, inflatable slides, obstacles and games, a photo camper, local vendors and food trucks.

And, to cap off the evening, there will be a fireworks show after dark.

The band will provide music throughout the evening. And, like everything else — except the food and vendors — it’s free.

Aledo Summer Blast, sponsored by the City of Aledo and the Aledo Economic Development Corporation, was a perfect solution to the city’s quest to find something special for its residents in the summer, said Community Event Planner Toni Fisher.

“The City of Aledo began a Summer Concert Series to be scheduled for the first Friday of every summer month, June, July and August,” Fisher said. “After two years, the July event’s attendance suffered due to the conflict with the Independence Day holiday. The August events were so hot that attendance was low and it was borderline unsafe for guests to attend.”

So officials focused on June, and though the name has changed, Fisher assured visitors, “It is the same family-oriented, fun-filled event that everyone is accustomed to, including the fireworks show after dark.

“Guests are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket, find a spot, grab an ice cream or cold drink, and enjoy the show.”

The evening will also offer a charitable opportunity for visitors. First Financial Bank in Aledo will be on site with the “Wienie Wagon,” exchanging hot dogs for donations to benefit the Aledo Lions Club and Aledo Children’s AdvoCats.

For more information, visit www.aledo-texas.com, or contact Fisher at 817-441-7016. For event updates, visit the city Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cityofaledo.