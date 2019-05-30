Fun and educational, these Texas summer camps ‘start a love of history and heritage’

The Parker County Courthouse sits just down the road from the Doss Heritage and Culture Center, which will three summer camps celebrating the history of the county. Star-Telegram archives

Fun and history will combine this summer at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center in Weatherford as the Texas history museum will host three summer camps, each highlighting a different theme to celebrate Parker County and Texas.

The camps are for ages 7-12 and are from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day. Each camper will receive a commemorative T-shirt.

The first, set for June 5-7, will highlight Pioneer Life as campers will experience what life was like on the prairie. They will also be the first campers to use the McDonald Education Cabin for daily pioneer chores that will range from gardening to washing laundry with a washboard and hanging it to dry. They’ll even spin cotton and milk a goat, along with making butter.

From June 26-28, the camp will highlight what life was like for Native Americans. Camper activities will include building teepees and making bows and arrows.

The final camp, July 10-12, will spotlight Life on the Cattle Drives. Campers will create and burn their own brand into wood, and learn about chuck wagon cooking and cattle trains.

“We take Texas and Parker County history and share it with our community, and we’re taking that same thought and putting it into our camps,” museum Educational Specialist John Bell said. “The mission is to get the kids active and start a love of history and heritage.”

Each camp will expand on the museum’s hands-on history and will be held both indoors and outside on the Doss Center property. Cost is $60 per child, with a discount of $10 for Doss Partner program members.

Registration is online at dosscenter.org/summer-the-doss-2019 or go by the museum at 1400 Texas Drive. For more information, contact the museum at 817-599-6168.