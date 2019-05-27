Cowboy, college farmhand, stuntman, actor and Western filmmaker. This Texan does it all.

Weatherford College farmhand Moe Headrick has won these and numerous other awards as a filmmaker and actor. In all, he’s been a part of more than 120 film projects, including several years as a stuntman. Courtesy

Farming and films are Moe Headrick’s two passions in life, and at age 71 he’s busier than ever in both areas.

A farmhand for Weatherford College, Headrick spends his time away from the farm making movies — successful ones. He is in charge of overseeing the care of all the cattle and horses for the college’s agriculture department, but once the barn doors are closed, the cameras are turned on.

Most recently, he was named Best Actor In a Short Film for his character Austin Jones, a blacksmith, and the movie “Moon Crossing” won for Best Western Film at the Sunny Side Up Film Festival in Ardmore, Oklahoma.

Headrick wrote, directed and produced “Moon Crossing” through his production company, Yellow Rose Films, using talent and crew exclusively from Texas.

Yellow Rose Films has earned several other awards for their past three films at other festivals including two for Best Western Films and two Director’s Choice Awards.

In all, Headrick has been involved in 121 film projects in his career that began in 1984. He’s also performed in hundreds of live shows. Headrick started in the movie business as a stuntman.

“I furnished the horses for a movie called ‘All-American Cowboy.’ There I met the stuntmen and joined the stunt association,” he said.

Headrick continued doing stunts until 2005. His first major movie was “Problem Child”, followed by “Texasville,” and from there he worked on “Hexed,” the George Strait vehicle “Pure Country,” “Gambler V” with Kenny Rogers, James Michener’s “Texas,” and many more.

He also did special effects and/or weapons on “Cowboys and Outlaws” for PBS, along with being in a host of commercials from Toyota to Pace Picante. “I’m the only actor, other than the regular cast, who appeared in all of the westerns for ‘Walker’ (Texas Ranger),” he said.

“As I got older, I knew that I couldn’t keep doing stunts forever, so I started watching the guys behind the camera, and the special effects guys. And I thought, I can do that,” Headrick said with a laugh.

And indeed he did make a successful transition, one that continues to get better. In fact, his last three films have won eight awards from Director’s Choice, to Best Western Films.

And all the while the animals he tends are among the most cared-for to be found, said Weatherford College President Dr. Tod Farmer.

“Moe is a true cowboy. He cares for the Weatherford College Agriculture Department’s animals around the clock,” Farmer said. “Moe is a living, breathing example of the type of rugged individuals that Parker County, Weatherford College, and the great state of Texas are all known for.”

Headrick comes from a talented family, but not in the movie business. “We have musicians and singers,” he said.

He also loves to write screenplays.

“I write a lot of stuff that just pops up at any time, driving, dreaming, etc. I make a few notes and then sit down and start telling a basic story,” he said. “Sometimes adding more as I go along. Writing and rewriting.

“We are focusing on film festivals right now. I have several scripts written right now, but may do one in October or November. Up in the air right now.”

He said he has has a feature-length Western script that is his dream project, revealing no more. “Maybe some day....” he said.

Most precious of all, he said, are the memories he’s gathered — and is still gathering — from his career in film. He worked with the likes of Chuck Norris, John Ritter, Buck Taylor, Dean Smith, James Drury, Clint Walker, Ken Curtis, and Barry Corbin, to name a few.

“Luckily I have so many good memories of this business. Having worked on ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ and others, I was able to work with and visit with many of the older stars, that I watched on TV and the movies. It was a real thrill,” he said.

“I have been blessed in my life, with a wonderful wife, great family, and awesome friends, including those who have the love of the old west and movies. God has been on my side.”