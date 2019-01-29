Weatherford Star-Telegram

He molested a girl almost every week for 2 years. Now, he’s headed to prison for 25 years

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

January 29, 2019 01:52 PM

An Aledo man who molested a young girl almost every week for two years has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Keith Cougar Scoggins, 30, will be going to prison without the possibility of parole, meaning the unemployed warehouse worker cannot be released until 2042, according to Parker County criminal court records.

Scoggins pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a young child and was sentenced last week before State District Judge Graham Quisenberry.

Scoggins and the girl are acquaintances, officials said.

The girl made an outcry to her mother in September 2017 and her mother called the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, Parker County Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain said in a news release.

The young girl was interviewed by officials of the Children’s Advocacy Center in Granbury and told them that she had been molested almost every week from age 6 to 8.

Scoggins was arrested shortly after the interview.

“Unfortunately, it often takes victims of child sexual abuse a long time to decide to tell someone what has been happening to them,” Swain said in an email. “Delayed outcries are more the norm than the exception in this type of child abuse.”

The girl has been receiving counseling, he said.

