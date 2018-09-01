Second Springtown man in a week arrested, charged with indecency with a child

This report contains graphic descriptions.
Three days after a Springtown man was arrested and charged with indecency with a child/sexual contact and aggravated sexual assault of a child, another man was arrested and now faces a charge of indecency with a child/sexual contact, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.
Steven Dennis Light, 55, inappropriately touched and exposed himself to a girl under the age of 17, according to the arrest warrant affidavit, which was redacted to protect the victim’s identity.
In a forensic interview, the victim said Light had touched the victim’s vagina with his hands on several occasions, exposed his penis to her on one occasion and asked her to touch it on two occasions. The incidents happened at the victim’s home over the course of several days in May, sheriff’s deputies said.
Light was booked into the Parker County jail on Thursday, three days after Fred Austin, 78, another Springtown man, was arrested. The men lived on opposite sides of the town, roughly 12 miles apart.
“Sometimes this stuff’s just hard to get your mind around at all,” Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said.
Light’s bond was set at $25,000, which was met. He was released on Friday.
He has no prior criminal convictions in Parker or Tarrant counties, according to court records.
